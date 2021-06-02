HARRISBURG, Pa. - An Indiana-based furniture manufacturer was awarded a state loan to help buy equipment for its new Bucks County facility.

A $740,000 low-interest loan will help Home Reserve buy manufacturing and processing equipment for its new Quakertown area facility, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The loan was approved through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), Wolf said Wednesday.

Home Reserve will use the money to buy industrial woodworking, textile, foam blowing and packaging machinery and equipment.

The company manufactures flat-packed, ready-to-assemble furniture.

The expansion is expected to create 85 new jobs in three years, and the total project cost is $1.48 million, officials said.

