E. MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pa. — Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was spotted twice Friday within the designated search area near Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James T. Grothey confirmed Saturday morning.

The search area is near the intersection of Longwood and Conservatory Roads in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. That intersection marks the southwest corner of Longwood Gardens, a 1,083-acre property that has been closed indefinitely since Thursday.

69 News reported an increased police presence in the area on Friday afternoon, as officers and FBI agents stood with their guns drawn.

According to Trooper Grothey, there is no press conference scheduled on Saturday at this time — though that could change.

Cavalcante, who is serving a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday, Aug. 31. He is also wanted for a separate 2017 murder in his native Brazil.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the prison guard on watch during Cavalcante's escape has been fired.

UPDATE: The search area now runs from Conservatory Road to Route 52, and Street Road to Longwood Road, Pennsylvania State Police said in a tweet at 10:42 a.m. Saturday.