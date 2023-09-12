S. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning to residents in the area of South Coventry Township, Chester County, early Tuesday morning, as they said they are in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante.

State police said they are searching for the convicted murderer in the area of Ridge Road (PA-23) and Daisy Point Road. Cavalcante is armed, state police said on Twitter around 1:47 a.m.

Residents in the area were asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles and remain indoors.

Police warn to not approach Cavalcante but advise to call 911 or 717-562-2987 (tip line) if he is seen.

3:00 Search for escaped inmate shifts to northern Chester County State police shifted north in Chester County late Monday night as they closed out their twelfth day searching for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante.