New "investigative leads" have emerged that escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is no longer in the Phoenixville area, Pennsylvania State police said in a tweet Sunday morning.

This comes roughly 14.5 hours after the now clean-shaven Cavalcante was seen with a on a home security camera in East Pikeland Township, Chester County wearing a yellow/green hoodie, black baseball hat, green prison pants and white shoes.

State police confirmed that Cavalcante was operating a white 2020 White Ford Transit van with Pennsylvania license plate ZST8818. It is believed that Cavalcante stole the van from the West Chester-based Baily's Dairy farm between 4 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

The stolen van has been recovered but was unoccupied, the Caernarvon Township Police Department said at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to Trooper Michael J. Carter Jr., Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference to address the latest developments at 2 p.m. Sunday. It will be held at the Mar-Lin Firehouse in Kennett Square Borough, Chester County, and live streamed on the Chester County District Attorney's Facebook page.

Cavalcante, who is serving a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday, Aug. 31. He is also wanted for a separate 2017 murder in his native Brazil.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the prison guard on watch during Cavalcante's escape has been fired.