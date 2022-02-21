SKIPPACK, Pa. - It was just before sunrise when first responders started fielding calls of a woman's body found face down in a parking lot near Ashland Drive.
When investigators assessed the scene in Skippack, Montgomery County, they determined it was likely a hit and run.
The location of the alleged crime happened behind an apartment complex and a children's learning center.
We've learned the 62-year-old victim lives in the neighborhood just blocks away. Those that live nearby were caught off guard by the news.
"It's really very sad, sad. Not something that really happens in this neighborhood. I feel sorry about it. It's a shame," said Craig Stiles, of Skippack.
The Pennsylvania State Police is heading the investigation with its criminal investigation unit taking the lead. They want anyone with information to come forward. As do the people that call this place home, saying the situation is suspicious.
"I can only think that it was more than just a simple hit and run, that there must've been something else at play because of the early hour and just leaving a person there," said Trish Golden, of Skippack.
The name of the woman hasn't been released. We're told her family has been notified and are distraught over the situation.
No word Monday night on any suspects or arrests in the case.