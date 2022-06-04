Police cruiser lights

BRIDGETON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a woman who was last seen in Bucks County on May 31.

Lauren Anne Gregory, 29, was last seen at Narrows Hill Road at Route 32 in Bridgeton Township, according to a news release from state police.

She has blue eyes and blonde hair, and weighs 100 pounds, state police said.

State police did not provide a picture of Gregory.

She was last seen wearing a gray cross-country tee shirt with her name on it, blue jean shorts, and black leather boots, while carrying a black sleeping bag.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at the Dublin Barracks at 215-249-9191. Callers should reference incident #PA2022-703371.

