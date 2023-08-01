LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are trying to locate a missing Honey Brook man they believe may be in danger.

A missing endangered person advisory was issued for 60-year-old Darryl Palmer Tuesday. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Palmer is 5'5", 150 pounds with great hair and blue eyes. He has a grey goatee and is possibly wearing jeans, boots and a flannel-patterned shirt.

Police say Palmer was last seen July 30 in the 6200 block of Main Street in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County.

Anyone with information on Palmer's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Police Lancaster at 717-299-7650.