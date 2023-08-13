HONEY BROOK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched on Saturday for the report of a missing man last seen in Chester County.

Police said the man, 38-year-old Matthew Hans Beiler, was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday at a friend's pond. The pond is located on Reservoir Road in Honey Brook Borough, police said.

According to police, Beiler is a white man standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing 110 to 115 pounds. He is "possibly" wearing a black/blue raincoat, black sweatpants, a black bandana and carrying a black/green backpack.

Anyone with information on Beiler's whereabouts is advised to contact PSP Embreeville at (610) 486-6280.