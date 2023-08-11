BLUE BELL, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public's help to identify the woman involved in a "theft by deception" at Mid Penn Bank in Blue Bell.

Police said that on July 26, the woman tried to withdraw money from an unidentified person's bank account using that person's passport and Social Security number.

According to police, two other withdrawals from the same account were attempted on July 23. These withdrawals originated in California, and it is not clear if they are related to the July 26 bank incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026.