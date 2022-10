PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard.

The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

A red SUV was seen stopped across the street from the house.

The statue, a lawn jockey holding a blue lantern, weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or submit a tip through Crimewatch.