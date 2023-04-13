BENSALEM, Pa. - StoneMor is no more.

The Bucks County-based operator of cemeteries, funeral homes and crematories has changed its name to Everstory Partners. The change reflects a modern look at "death care," according to a company statement.

The new name shows Everstory's "fresh perspective that death is a natural and beautiful part of of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated."

The death care industry is as old as humanity. It needs a new image, according to Everstory.

"The rebranding effort is more than just a name change," Everstory Partners Chief Executive Officer Lilly H. Donohue said in the statement. "It reflects our values and our vision for the future. Part of modernizing this business means working to 'destigmatize' death care from both an employee and customer perspective."

Donohue said Everstory will invest in its people and product, and employ systems and processes from service businesses in other industries.

"As we move forward with the Everstory name, it is with a renewed commitment to providing compassionate care and support for families during some of life's most difficult moments and helping families find a positive way forward," Donohue said.

Everstory's cemeteries, funeral homes and cremation businesses will continue to operate under local names. The company's headquarters is in Bensalem, Bucks County. It operates 389 locations in 24 states and Puerto Rico.

New York City-based Axar Capital Management acquired StoneMor, previously a publicly traded company, in 2022.