DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Seven months after a tornado ripped through a Bucks County daycare, a family's labor of love is helping to rebuild in more ways than one.
Gianluca Ferraguti, now five, was four when the tornado blew off part of the roof at Children's Village in Doylestown.
He remembers losing his teddy bear that day because the class hid in a closet and then had to quickly leave.
"Because we needed to be safe," he said. "Because the roof was going to fall on us."
The next day when Feraguti went back to the childcare center, next to Doylestown hospital where his mom Katie works, his teddy bear was sitting on their car. He and his family still aren't sure who put it there, but they're forever grateful for that person and for all the quick thinking emergency responders and teachers who kept him and his classmates safe.
Though there were no major physical scars, the family said some of the children are still struggling with the trauma of the day. Many of the kids participated in toy therapy to help them cope.
"There for a while, he was asking me everyday, 'mommy, is there going to be a tornado?," said Katie Ferraguti, his mom.
Katie said in the beginning, her son would even get scared of wind on sunny days, unsure if another storm was approaching. She said they've talked with him about weather and he understands it better. Thanks to therapy, he is also having an easier time coping with his fear and anxiety.
Another gesture from a sweet woman in Arkansas has helped him too.
"She wrote us a story to help calm him during bad weather, and read it to him and keep him calm," said Stephen Ferraguti, his dad.
Gianluca's grandmother, Venita U. Duggins, sent the story in a letter. The family decided to publish "Teddy Bear Come Home" and is donating some of the proceeds to the school to rebuild.
"I didn't really know how to say thank you any other way," Stephen Ferraguti said.
The book's main character is Luca. It tells the story of a four-year-old boy who loses and reunites with his teddy bear following a storm at his school.