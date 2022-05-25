CALN TWP., Pa. - A 16-year-old is now in custody in the stabbing of a student at a Chester County high school on Tuesday.
Oddell Cannon surrendered to police Tuesday night on a slew of charges, including attempted murder, said Caln Township police.
He's being charged as an adult, and is behind bars at Chester County Juvenile Detention Center on $750,000 cash bail, police said.
Cannon is accused of stabbing another student multiple times during a fight in a bathroom at Coatesville Senior High School on Tuesday morning. He stabbed the victim, who was listed in stable condition at the hospital, multiple times, then fled, police said.
The school went on lockdown, then students were dismissed for the day. Officials said counseling would be available Wednesday for students and staff.