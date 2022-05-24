Stabbing

CALN TWP., Pa. - A student at a Chester County high school was taken to the hospital after a stabbing that prompted a lockdown at the school.

Authorities were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School Tuesday morning after a student was stabbed by another student, said the county district attorney's office.

The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the DA said.

Police know who the suspect is, but are still looking for that person.

Students were dismissed for the day and officials said counseling would be available Wednesday for students and staff.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.