CALN TWP., Pa. - A student at a Chester County high school was taken to the hospital after a stabbing that prompted a lockdown at the school.
Authorities were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School Tuesday morning after a student was stabbed by another student, said the county district attorney's office.
The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the DA said.
Police know who the suspect is, but are still looking for that person.
Students were dismissed for the day and officials said counseling would be available Wednesday for students and staff.