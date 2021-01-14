A Bucks County school district is being sued by the family of a former student over alleged sexual abuse.
A lawsuit has been filed against the Pennridge School District, claiming a female student with special needs was abused by her bus driver. The lawsuit says the district failed to protect the girl from harm from the bus driver.
74-year-old James McIntyre was arrested back in 2016 on charges that he had repeated sexual contact with two students with special needs.
The alleged abuse happened over a six-year period.
The lawsuit claims the student suffered devastating and traumatic sexual and emotional abuse.