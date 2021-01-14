Lawsuit paperwork generic

A Bucks County school district is being sued by the family of a former student over alleged sexual abuse.

A lawsuit has been filed against the Pennridge School District, claiming a female student with special needs was abused by her bus driver. The lawsuit says the district failed to protect the girl from harm from the bus driver.

74-year-old James McIntyre was arrested back in 2016 on charges that he had repeated sexual contact with two students with special needs.

The alleged abuse happened over a six-year period.

The lawsuit claims the student suffered devastating and traumatic sexual and emotional abuse.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.