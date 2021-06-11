Students across multiple programs at Upper Bucks County Technical School have gained invaluable experience, thanks to community donations that purchased a food truck.
The school's Diesel Technology students are in charge of keeping the truck road ready, while students in the HVAC Plumbing group have maintained the interior.
"We helped put the propane tank in," said Douglas Yondura, a student in the program. "We helped hook up all the gas lines."
Yondura, a freshman, said he's excited for the opportunities the experience will likely bring.
"It's really valuable. I can use it when I go to apply for a job, worked on a food truck that passed inspection with flying colors," Yondura said.
Students in the graphics program designed the outside of the truck.
The school's culinary students will be able to take the truck to community events and build their own menus.
"I never thought in a million years I could be standing in this place and think this is going to be my job, but I'm really happy," said Madelyn Nimmo.
Instructor Jim Gurcsik said students will be able to benefit from trying out their own business plans.
"They can test out their restaurant concept in the community and see if it works, or doesn't work, profitable or not profitable, risk free," said Gurcsik.