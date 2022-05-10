DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A middle school teacher in Doylestown has been placed on administrative leave.
An online petition says he gave out a hotline number to LGBTQ students to use as a resource. The School District has not confirmed that, but on Tuesday students were protesting outside Lenape Middle School calling for him to be reinstated.
Adorned in rainbow flags, several of those students chose not to go to class, calling for Social Studies teacher Andrew Burgess to be reinstated. We're not identifying the students because they're underage.
"It was kind of like a slap in the face to everyone that would go to him and stuff for, because I would consistently go to him for when I was being bullied and harassed within our school," said one of the students.
The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) confirmed Burgess is on paid administrative leave, but would not comment further. The students believe it had to do with Burgess handing out a phone number to LGBTQ students.
"It was simply a hotline number, just in case the person needed help," said one of the students.
We reached out to the Central Bucks School District about Burgess. Communications Director Angela Linch sent us a statement simply saying "The District is unable to comment on confidential matters of personnel."
But an online petition calling for Burgess to be reinstated has received more than 2,500 signatures at this time.
"They just took away one of the biggest allies of this school, who supports all students in every way, and a lot of people go to him, which is why there's so many people that signed the petition," said one of the students.
The students also believe the district is trying to send a message to other faculty.
"It also scares all the other teachers that have also been helping. They're like oh my God, what's going to happen to me?" said one of the students.
That's why the students said they have to speak up.
"We have signs and we chant and stuff to bring back Mr. Burgess and everything, because we want to bring awareness to this and be like hey, we're not going to let this slide," said one of the students.