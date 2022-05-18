EAST VINCENT TWP., Pa. - A woman is in the hospital after the car she was driving crashed into a school bus in Chester County.
It happened around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Stoney Run Road and West Bridge Street in East Vincent Township.
A bus full of elementary students from the Owen J. Roberts School District was hit.
Dr. Will Stout, Superintendent of Schools, says some students had minor bumps and bruises.
Stout sent a message to district families saying "a few of the students were released to their parents at the scene of the accident, and others were transported back to the school by a substitute bus."
Ed Smith, Principal of East Vincent Elementary School, rode the bus back to the school with the remaining students, who were examined by their school nurse.
Initial reports say the car hit the bus, then drove through a wood fence before coming to a stop.
Crews had to use tools to remove the driver from the car. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
Owen J. Roberts School District says officials will keep parents, guardians, students and the community informed of any developments in this situation.
Stout continued to say in his statement that school officials are in contact with the transportation company and will be requesting a copy of the incident report.