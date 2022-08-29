POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Juanita Rome described her nephew, Dakari Rome, as a fun, loving person who liked to joke.
Authorities said the man, 25, was pronounced dead following a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Grant Street in Pottstown, Montgomery County.
"Stuff like this shouldn't happen," Juanita Rome said. "I mean, 'cause he don't do no wrong to nobody. I mean, he's a good kid."
According to investigators, a 17-year-old also was shot and has been released from the hospital.
Juanita said her nephew, who went by "Kari," had a lot going for himself.
"He was doing modeling. He had that going for himself," she said. "He had a place, like he was sharing a place with somebody. He had a girlfriend, helping her take care of his son, and he had a lot of friends, a lot of family."
Another aunt, Eunice Rome, shared similar memories.
"He was a nephew. He was a great guy," she said. "You know, he graduated from Pottsgrove, went to college for a little bit."
"What happened to him, it's like a shame, and whoever did it needs to come forward," said Juanita Rome.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottstown Police or the Montgomery County detectives.