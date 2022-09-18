HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on September 16, 2022, 2:59 am, at the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Rt. 309 and Hilltown Pike.

A Sunoco A-Plus employee reported that two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatened to shoot him.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from multiple machines which were forcibly opened.

Officers from New Britain Township along with a K-9 unit from Central Bucks Regional Police Department responded to the scene.

Suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. They were seen leaving in a maroon SUV.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Hilltown Township Police at (215) 453-6000 or submit a tip.