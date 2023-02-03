QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Students and staff in one Bucks County school district can get a bit more sleep the day after the Super Bowl.

Bill Harner, superintendent of the Quakertown Community School District, announced that QCSD will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 13 — the day after the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this week, Eagles' wide receiver and punt returner Britain Covey visited the district's Richland and Neidig elementary schools. Covey said he remembered looking up to athletes who visited his school when he was a child, and he wanted to be that example for others if he ever got the chance.

Covey's visit was met with much excitement, which one third grader saying, "It's like, really emotional."

Harner's announcement on Twitter about the district's delayed opening the day after the big game was met with disbelief and some negotiations to take things a step further.

"I can't tell if you're joking or not, Dr. Harner- please tell me otherwise so I know I can delay my alarms," said one Twitter user, to which Harner replied, "No joke!"

Another user asked, "Do we get the day off if they win?"