LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A man is now in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man in West Earl Twp. early Sunday morning.
The incident happened just after midnight on Cats Back Road, south of Ephrata, Pa.
The victim was found in his vehicle with an obvious gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The search for the suspect continued until a statement from the District Attorney's Office in Lancaster was released shortly before 1:00 p.m. Sunday saying that the suspect was now in custody.
Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.