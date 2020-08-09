LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A man is now in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man in West Earl Twp. early Sunday morning. 

The incident happened just after midnight on Cats Back Road, south of Ephrata, Pa. 

The victim was found in his vehicle with an obvious gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for the suspect continued until a statement from the District Attorney's Office in Lancaster was released shortly before 1:00 p.m. Sunday saying that the suspect was now in custody. 

Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses. 

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.