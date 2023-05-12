PHILADELPHIA - Berks County native Taylor Swift is in Pennsylvania!
It's the first of three nights of Swift shows, which are expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.
Swift was nearing the end of her lengthy setlist at Lincoln Financial Field Friday night, where the crowd is rocking the stadium.
"So excited!" said Emily Gross of Bucks County. "We've been talking about it all day."
"We've been passing Swifties the whole way up. They've been waving to each other and having a good time," said John Lundquist, a Swiftie dad from Baltimore.
Lundquist and his wife, Tiffany, sat in lawn chairs across from the Linc. They couldn't get four tickets; the two they did manage to get off Ticketmaster they gave to their teenage daughters.
"I love her because my daughters love her, and it would've been fun to be in the show, but we feel very lucky to even get the two tickets for them," explained Tiffany. "I think one of the most amazing things about having kids is the things you do that you otherwise wouldn't do. They just open up whole worlds. I would enjoy Taylor Swift, but their excitement for her just makes it worlds above."
Fans who've been along for Taylor Swift's many Eras predicted how many times they would cry during the show.
"Ten. I think that's a good rough estimate," added Gross. "We'll try to keep it in, we'll see."
People are proud to call Swift a Pennsylvania native - specifically, Berks County, where she spent a few years living on a tree farm in Cumru Township.
"It makes me happy because she's around us, and she's an Eagles fan," said Maggie Grimm, who saw her first Swift concern. "Go Birds!"
"I just think she's so hardworking and the story of her career is so great," said Allie Nicolini, a fan.
Swift has been selling out shows across the country. Friday night's at the Linc was no different.
"For this area, she's bringing in a lot of extra fans, just because she is so close to this location," said Lindsay Morris of Bucks County.
"On my way here, my dad is a big Eagles fan," explained Gross. "He was like, 'I've never seen these lots so packed.' Eagles fans are crazy, so Taylor Swift fans are crazier!"
"There's so many people here," said Taylor Gurysh of Bucks County. "I hope her surprise songs are really good."
Fans tried to predict what songs she'd play.
"'All Too Well', 'Blank Space', and 'How You Get The Girl,'" said Malcolm Mims of New Jersey.
"I hope 'Back to December,'" said Taylor Gurysh of Bucks County. "That's my hope."
"I want her to play 'Picture to Burn' so bad," said Cathi Cullen. "So bad."
"My current favorite is 'Mastermind,' but I am also a big fan of 'You Belong With Me,'" added Tiffany Lundquist.
Some parents who sat outside the Linc tried to compare Swift's popularity to someone they grew up with. We heard the Jackson Five and Michael Jackson.
Two more nights of concerts are coming up.