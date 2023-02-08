TEMPE, Ariz. – As soon as Eagles fans walk in the door at Philly's Sports Grill in Tempe, Arizona, they know they're in friendly territory.
"We're good people, we'll tell you how it is, and we all hate Dallas," said fan Jimmy Wallin, who owns the Philly's Sports Grill. His restaurant is about 25 minutes from where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium.
Who better to run a Philly bar in the southwest then a guy from Philadelphia?
The accent proves he's the real deal.
"Yeah, you don't get rid of the accent," Wallin said. "And I'm like, what accent?"
That accent will be heard all over the bar come Super Bowl Sunday.
The bar is home base for all things Eagles, including the Arizona Eagles fan club, and Wallin says this place will be bleeding green.
"It's going to be a really good time," he said.
If you're going to call your restaurant 'Philly's', though, there's one thing you have to know how to make well.
"Cheesesteaks," Wallin said.
Sorry, Lehigh Valley, no sauce and pickles here. It's only the Philly way.
"Amoroso rolls, Whiz wit, rib eye," said Wallin, who ships his rolls from Amoroso's to Arizona to give patrons the authentic Philly experience.
The restaurant will be serving up hundreds of these to Eagles fans this weekend, along with crab fries, of course.
It offers soft pretzels as well, in true Philadelphian style.
Wallin says he expects about 400 people in the establishment to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.