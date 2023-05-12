PHILADELPHIA – Thousands of Swifties from all across Pennsylvania and beyond are taking over Philly this weekend.

GETTING TO THE CONCERT & THE TAYLOR SWIFT MURAL UNVEILING

"It took us like six hours," said Kami McLarn, who came from Virginia.

"It's my first Taylor Swift concert. Just excited to be in the environment with everyone, singing all the songs, seeing everyone's outfits, seeing Taylor, just screaming every word," said Kristin Browning, who also came from Virginia.

"I've been waiting for like six months," Juliana Sladek from New Jersey said about the concert.

Friday morning started with the unveiling of a mural in South Philly at Second and South street. It says "In My Philly Era."

"I love it," said Melissa Udowenko of Bensalem. "The artist is so sweet, too."

"It was so pretty," said Abby Udowenko, Melissa's daughter.

"Philly needs to do something for Taylor because it's like kind of her hometown show, like how iconic would it be if we just got a mural," said mural artist Emily Kelley.

Believe it or not, it was Kelley's first mural.

"You Google everything you possibly can," said Kelley. "I've watched every single YouTube video, every Google Earth. I'm a graphic designer so that part was easy. That part was natural for me. After that, I kind of just brainstormed ways we could have people come and help me paint it."

Q102 has given out about 20 pairs of tickets, including three to lucky winners checking out the mural.

"I really wasn't going to call but she made me," said Abby Udowenko about entering the contest.

"We're going to Taylor Swift on Sunday," said Melissa Udowenko. "So excited. Best Mother's Day gift ever!"

"Got two tickets to Taylor Swift for my wife and my daughter," said Alexander Christodoulou from New Jersey. "I told her on text and she's going crazy."

The cities Taylor Swift visits, she basically takes over. SETPA has added temporary extra services for the extravaganza. Lincoln Financial Field has about 70,000 seats that will be packed all weekend long.

ERAS OUTFITS

While the main focus of each night is music, fashion is a close second.

"You've just got to go all out," Melissa Jay of New York said about outfits for the Eras Tour.

Philadelphia did.

"This was months of planning," said a fan from Easton. "Searching for the brightest, sparkliest dress and trying to find the coolest makeup and jewels."

Thousands of people paired their looks with their favorite albums and songs.

"We went with very just Fearless vibes," said Jenna Konitzer of Virginia.

"From the Me! music video," said Taylor Beasley of Virginia.

"Pink is my color so I had to go with Lover and sparkles," said Laney Williams of Virginia.

"I went Lover," said Melissa Jay of New York. "It's my favorite album and I'm a pink girlie."

"I just wanted sparkle and I guess the cowgirl boots are kind of like Fearless, and then this: Bejeweled," said Hana Bennett of New York.

With so many of Tay Tay's iconic styles over the years, you can't go wrong.

"I just did every Era," said Addison Beasley of Virginia.

"I just was like, sparkles, glitter, and then also my hair and makeup was Tik Tok inspiration. I saw it and I said I had to do it," said Lily Bennett of New York.

Some ensembles have special meaning.

"I picked out her outfit because Speak Now. She's actually 11, and when it came out, I was 11," said Tiffany Beidman of Bucks County.

Juliana Sladek from New Jersey made her own jacket.

"It has the lover house on the back and it took me a couple of weeks to work on. I tried to get all of the Eras in," said Sladek.

69 News can't forget about those custom Swiftie dad shirts.

One group of girls made each detail a Taylor reference.

"We have a mirror ball, the janitor cart, a scarf," said Kendall Albeit from Virginia.

EXCHANGING FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS

Another aspect of this tour that's special is the exchanging of friendship bracelets.

"Can't wait to go to the Taylor Swift concert," said Madison from Easton. "I'm a big fan. My favorite song is Karma. This is my first-ever concert."

So of course, Madison came prepared with friendship bracelets.

"Here are all of the bracelets I'm going to trade," said Madison. "Here are the bracelets I'm going to keep."

It's a trend, sparked from a lyric in Taylor Swift's song "You're on Your Own, Kid."

"Keychains, words, just like, mini beads," Helena Biddle from Bucks County said about what she uses to make her bracelets.

"I think I have like 30," said Laney Williams from Virginia.

"So many," said Jenna Konitzer from Virginia. "We made them last night in our hotel room."

The bracelets have the name of songs, albums and lyrics on them.

Fans trade them at concerts across the country and other TSwift events, like the XFinity Live TAY-Gate.

At that party, there were lip syncing and costume contests, plus tons of photo opportunities, food and drinks.

For some, the whole experience is a dream come true.

"This is my first time in floor seats," said Natasha Pendergrass of Virginia. "Section 13, so I'm super excited just to be super close to Taylor."

SURPRISE SONGS

One of the things that's unique about this tour is Taylor Swift plays "surprise songs" at each show. Some super fans have been charting out all of the ones she plays. It's a huge trend on social media. Then they predict which songs she'll shock fans with next.

"I'm excited for the surprise songs," said Erica White, from Virginia.

"Putting those surprise songs in there lets us as fans have that little taste of our own personal concert," said a fan from Royersford.

69 News asked fans what surprise songs they think Taylor Swift is saving for Philadelphia.

"Gold Rush or Seven just because Gold Rush for the Eagles, you know, go Birds! And Seven because she mentions Pennsylvania and what better place than right now," said a fan from Gilbertsville.

"I think she's also going to play Cornelia Street," said Lucy Blumbert from Maryland.

Most agree she will sing Ronan, which was written after a fan of hers died of cancer.

"She posted like a blog online of all of these poems about his life," said Kami McLarn from Virginia. "His mom is coming to the show tonight as well."

"It would have been his 16th birthday," said Emily Kelley, the mural artist.

The lineup is a mix of songs that helped fans through both their toughest times and their most triumphant.

Many fans say they feel they grew up with Taylor Swift, and now, can't wait to see her perform songs from all of those eras.

"I'm just so thrilled. I feel like it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Blumbert.