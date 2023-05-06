SOUDERTON, Pa. - It was a historic day as King Charles III was crowned during an extraordinary ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

"It's nice to clue in on the British pomp of everything and watching the carriages and the horses," said Stefanie Schloo of Telford.

At Tilly Mint's in Montgomery County, they celebrated in style at the tea house decorated with the British flag and photos of the King himself.

Trish Stubbs is the owner of Tilly Mint's. She was wearing a special apron and fascinator for the occasion.

"I was awake about 4:45 a.m., because I wanted to see the festivities live," she continued.

Stubbs says she is excited to combine her love of tea and scones with her heritage.

"My whole family is from Liverpool and I'm the first generation American. I'm the first one born in the United States. My parents came here after WWII," continued Stubbs.

The tea room is always filled with British decor, like a telephone booth, but this weekend, Trish went above and beyond. Her work is being noticed by customers like Jodie Hartschone.

"I am wearing a fascinator that was handmade by one of our ladies here today," continued Hartschone, who visited the tea room special for the coronation.

Stubbs is hoping to hear from the Royal family in response to the first royal coronation in her lifetime. She had customers sign a card that will be sent to the Royal family.