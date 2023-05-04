SOUDERTON, Pa. - This Saturday will be one of the biggest celebrations in a generation for the British people.

It's the royal coronation of King Charles III, and on this side of the pond, one tea room in Montgomery County is getting ready to celebrate as well. The single-most British place in Eastern Pennsylvania might just be in Souderton. In case the name "Tilly Mint's Tea Room" didn't tip you off, inside you'll find British flags, a classic telephone booth, and various pictures of the reigning monarch.

"I got this special for the coronation to wear on Saturday," said Tilly Mint's owner Trish Stubbs.

Stubbs is a first generation American, but she's not missing a chance to celebrate the first royal coronation in her lifetime.

"We will be making a few special foods. Coronation chicken, some English shortbread, a banoffee tart. We're going to be featuring a Windsor Castle tea," said Stubbs.

Seats at the Tea Room's tables are sold out to enjoy all that classic fare Saturday. We spoke with historian William Tighe at Muhlenberg University, who said the English coronation is truly one of the last of its kind.

"Many European monarchies once had coronation ceremonies, but they were abolished because they seemed old-fashioned, undemocratic, backward-looking. The last coronation in Sweden was in 1873," said Tighe.

The British tradition remains, however, thanks to all of the people enthusiastically celebrating it.

"The British have always liked a good show, pomp and circumstance, and it's a way of taking one's mind off the mundane problems of daily life," said Tighe.

To add to that pomp and circumstance, Stubbs has a special gift for the royal family.

"We'll have a congratulations card here for everyone to sign, and we've sent many different correspondence to Buckingham Palace, and we always get a lovely answer," said Stubbs.

She has one of those lovely answers framed on her wall that came in response to her card congratulating William and Kate on their wedding. She hopes to have a new one to frame later this year.