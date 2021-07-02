WEST CHESTER, Pa. | The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and West Goshen Township Police Department announce the arrest of 40-year-old Seth Reich, of Downingtown, for the sexual abuse of a student at Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School Center for Performing and Fine Arts (PLCS) in West Chester, where he was a teacher.
The defendant is charged with Institutional Sexual Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact With a Minor-all felonies, according to authorities.
“It took great courage for the victim to come forward and report what happened to her as a 17-year old student. The defendant groomed her over several months before the relationship became sexual," DA Deb Ryan said. "This is an egregious violation of trust and an abuse of his position of authority as a teacher. My office will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.”
West Goshen Township Police Chief Michael P. Carroll stated, “We commend the victim for her bravery in reporting this to police and encourage others to come forward if they have any other information in connection with this case. This is an on-going investigation.”
On June 26, 2021, the now 19-year-old victim reported to West Goshen police that she had been in a sexual relationship with the defendant, her acting teacher, when she was 17 and a student at PLCS.
She was in his acting class working on a play when they exchanged phone numbers in March 2019. After that, the victim told police, they texted, frequently ate lunch together, and he gave her private acting lessons.
In May 2019, the defendant allegedly asked the victim to come to his office for private acting lessons. When she did, the defendant kissed her, asked her to perform oral sex on him, and engaged in vaginal intercourse.
The defendant allegedly pulled the victim out of class numerous times for the next month until June 2019, when the victim graduated from PLCS. All the sexual abuse occurred in the defendant’s office, authorities say.
The sexual relationship between the victim and defendant continued from June 2019 until March 2021, during which time the two had consensual sex more than 100 times in various locations, officials say.
Thousands of communications, including text messages, videos and images, were allegedly recovered between the victim and defendant from the victim’s phone during a forensic examination.
The defendant’s bail was set at $25,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12, 2021, in front of Magisterial District Judge Martin Goch.
West Goshen Police are investigating, and Deputy District Attorney Erin O’Brien is the assigned prosecutor.
If you have any information on this case, please call West Goshen Police Sgt. David Maurer at 610-696-7400.
Call Childline to report child abuse at 1-800-932-0313.