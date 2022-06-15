“Holy Man! It's another cannon," said Jim Moore, a French & Pickering board member.
It’s a discovery they never imagined they’d be a part of.
“Always heard rumors about the legend of the buried cannons,” said Robert Jason Swinehart, Manager of Moose Meadows Properties.
Four massive cannons from the Revolutionary War were found at the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve in Chester County.
“Wow, the last people that saw this thing were, you know, 1777 and they buried it, and it's been under there all that time. It's pretty cool,” said Ray Bentley, part of the cannon discovery team.
That’s when they called Martin Helmke, a geology professor at West Chester University.
With the use of drones and state-of-the-art magnetometer technology they were able to figure out that large iron objects were located underground. But to find out it was actually four cannons from the Revolutionary War exceeded their expectations.
“These are spots that we knew from the magnetometer survey that there was a good possibility something was buried here,” said Moore. “We had just picks and shovels, we were digging around, hit something hard.”
Removing the four artifacts, each weighing over 4500 pounds, was not an easy feat.
“It turns out a 130-horsepower tractor isn't strong enough to lift a Revolutionary War cannon out of the ground,” said Swinehart.
Between a tractor, heavy-duty lifting straps, ramp digging, and four hours of time per cannon, the team got them out of the ground, and into a barn on the property.
That barn is where they will remain until they find a permanent spot. For now, they’ll continue to revel in this amazing and historic discovery.
“It was thrilling,” said Bentley.
“It was just awesome,” said Moore.
Now the team here say they're not stopping the search. They believe more historical artifacts are buried here, that could be connected to the Revolutionary War.