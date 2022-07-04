UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Crews recovered a person's body from the Schuylkill River Monday.
Police and fire officers were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
Witnesses reported seeing a person jump off of the railroad trestle into the river, township police said.
Eleven water rescue and dive teams searched the river, finding the body of a female around 3 p.m., police said. The female was recovered and turned over to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Unconfirmed reports of an additional victim prompted emergency responders to continue to search the river. However, police say no additional victim was located.
The female was identified and the next of kin were notified.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the police department at 610-933-7899.