LANSDALE, Pa. - Students at a school district in Montgomery County will be able to use technology to get an idea of what career they might be interested in.

The North Penn School District Educational Foundation has partnered with the Boston Legacy Foundation and the VNA Foundation of Greater North Penn to implement a grant to provide five career exploration headsets for students at North Penn High School, according to a news release from the North Penn School District.

The district says the technology will provide virtual opportunities for students to explore different career options.

The program is designed to engage traditionally under-represented students in learning about career paths in numerous fields, including the health care field, according to the news release. The district says the headsets provide a virtual reality experience of a “day in the life” of different professionals to experience what a future career could be like.

The district says it will enhance the Community Hosted Internship Program (CHIP) at North Penn High School by providing opportunities for students to experience a day in the job without the transportation and other barriers that may prevent all students from participating.

The community is invited to attend an informational event on Monday, August 14, 5 p.m., at North Penn High School (1340 Valley Forge Road, Lansdale) to learn more about the program, try the headsets, and listen to students about how technology affects their education and careers, according to the news release.