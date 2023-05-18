FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A teenager was killed in a fiery crash in Montgomery County late Wednesday night.

The 16-year-old Sellersville teen went off the road and slammed into a home just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Allentown Road in Franconia Township, township police said.

The BMW caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The teen, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire did not spread to the home, but the home was determined to be structurally unsafe and the family is being relocated, police said.

Five people were home at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt.

Authorities did not release the teen's name, but said an autopsy is planned to determine the cause and manner of death.

Speed appears to have been a factor in the wreck, police said, but it is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 215-723-6778.