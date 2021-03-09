Jamel Barnwell _ Montgomery County bowling alley shooting suspect

Jamel Barnwell, 17

 Montgomery County DA

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (AP) - A 17-year-old youth has been ordered to stand trial in a bowling alley shooting near Philadelphia last month that left one person dead and four others hospitalized.

A Montgomery County district court judge ordered Jamel Barnwell of East Lansdowne to trial in county court Monday on first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and weapons charges.

Authorities said that he and two other males fought with another group Feb. 20 in Our Town Alley Feb. 20 in East Norriton, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, and the teen pulled a gun and opened fire. Defense attorney Carrie Allman called her client’s actions self-defense.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.