EAST NORRITON, Pa. (AP) - A 17-year-old youth has been ordered to stand trial in a bowling alley shooting near Philadelphia last month that left one person dead and four others hospitalized.
A Montgomery County district court judge ordered Jamel Barnwell of East Lansdowne to trial in county court Monday on first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and weapons charges.
Authorities said that he and two other males fought with another group Feb. 20 in Our Town Alley Feb. 20 in East Norriton, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, and the teen pulled a gun and opened fire. Defense attorney Carrie Allman called her client’s actions self-defense.