EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. -The Montgomery County district attorney says the teenager accused of shooting five people - killing one of them - at a bowling alley Saturday has turned himself in.
But they still don't know what caused the fight that led to that shooting.
Investigators say the shots rang out inside of the Town Alley Bowling Lanes in East Norriton Township just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police say around 75 people - including children - were inside at the time. Witnesses say it was clear what was happening.
"We just ordered a drink and we heard a pop and then looked around and then it just started rapid fire and I told my wife I said come on those are gunshots," said Gary Dimariano of East Norriton.
15 shots were fired, according to the affidavit of probable cause. 29-year-old Frank Wade died at the bowling alley, and four others were wounded and taken to the hospital.
Police started searching for 17-year-old Jamel Barnwell. Court papers say investigators matched Barnwell as the shooter with bowling alley surveillance video and pictures on a cell phone dropped at the scene.
In the video Barnwell was seen wearing a dark hoodie with a turquiose logo on it, and police say a saved picture in Barnwell's phone showed him in the same hoodie.
They also recovered pictures from the phone of Barnwell holding a .45 caliber handgun with an extended clip. Investigators say the weapon is similar to the one used in the alleged shooting.
Jamel Barnwell turned himself in to police around midnight and is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.