HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County authorities have charged a man who is accused of stabbing two siblings at a school playground.
Nathan Serrano, 15, of Lansdale, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and related charges, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
On Monday at approximately 5:20 p.m., Hatfield Township police responded to the rear of Oak Park Elementary School at 500 Squirrel Lane in Hatfield Township after a mother called 911 to report two of her children had been stabbed by her other son, Nathan Serrano, the DA's office said. Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds and a 9-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds, the DA's office said.
Both children were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where the boy underwent surgery. He is in critical but stable condition with 15 stab wounds, according to the news release. The girl was treated for multiple lacerations and released.
Hatfield Police recovered the knife allegedly used by Serrano as well as video surveillance from the school that showed the entire attack, the DA's office said. In surveillance footage, following the alleged attacks on his siblings, Serrano is seen running off toward Oak Park Road, according to the news release. He was later found at a nearby residence, where he was taken into custody, the DA's office said.
Serrano was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.