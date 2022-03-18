COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - A teen has been given probation after admitting to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his younger sister in Montgomery County.
The charge for Jah’sir Vasquez, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, had been changed from first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. His case was moved from adult court into juvenile court.
Vasquez was given probation with several terms attached to it, including a prohibition on seeing his mother. He will also be required to perform community service and must attend anger management counseling and therapy.
Upper Providence Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence on Larchwood Court shortly before 8 a.m. in March 2021. Responding officers found Jasiyah Vasquez lying on the living room with a single gunshot wound to her chest, the DA's office said.
The county coroner's office said the manner of death was homicide.
The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Providence Police launched a joint investigation into the homicide. The investigation found that Daisy Vasquez, the mother of the children asked her son Jah’sir to go outside to her car to get a 9mm handgun that was legally registered to her, the DA's office said. The DA's office says home surveillance video recovered by detectives depicts Jah’sir entering the house with the handgun in his right hand and then pointing it at his 12-year-old sister Jasiyah.
Seconds later, while Jah’sir had the gun pointed in his sister’s direction, it discharged, and Jasiyah collapsed, according to the DA's office.
Daisy Vasquez is charged with endangering welfare of children, possession of a firearm by a minor–responsibility of adult, and hindering apprehension or prosecution.