A 16-year-old lifeguard from Chester County died after a boating accident in New Jersey.

The accident happened on August 19th when his boat reportedly flipped over on the Cape May beach. 

Norman Inferrera III, of Phoenixville was knocked unconscious and recused by other lifeguards. 

Inferrera was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden where he died Friday night.

A GoFundMe page in his honor is helping to raise money to cover hospital bills. 

