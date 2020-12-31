A student at Elizabethtown College in Lancaster County is taking his love of genealogy to the next level after garnering attention for her passion last year.
Eric Schubert started doing genealogy at just nine years old as a cure for boredom, and over the last decade, he's kept at it.
"Once I figured out that genealogy and ancestry was history, I immediately just took to it," said Schubert, now 19.
He started researching his own family tree and branched out to helping others, hundreds at this point. Last year, after graduating high school, he got a call from a police department in Montgomery County to help with a cold case.
"Typically, the ones it can be used for are homicides and sexual assaults because there has to be some DNA there," Schubert explained.
DNA is sent to the lab and he gets a DNA match list and sometimes a profile to work with. Then, he said, he traces everything out and narrows it down to possible suspects.
"Genetic genealogy, it's leads," said Schubert. "It's lead generation."
After the suspect list is narrowed down, it's up to police to gather enough evidence for a conviction.
It's the same type of science that helped investigators hone in on Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State killer after he evaded exposure for more than four decades.
Closer to home, genetic genealogy helped convict Raymond "DJ Freez" Rowe, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for killing 25-year-old teacher Christy Mirack inside her home in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, in 1992.
With one case under his belt and about a half-dozen others in the works, Schubert said genetic genealogy has become a bit of a game-changer and he doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon.
"It's solving so many things, locally and all around Pennsylvania," said Schubert. "I feel it's super important to have people know about it."