DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Inside Siren Records in Doylestown, you can find everything from oldies but goodies - to new smash hits.
"I would say it's a good, healthy mix of both,” says Heidi, manager at Siren Records.
On Saturday, the store will hold its June Record Store Day Drop, a day when independent brick and mortar record stores across the country celebrate the release of exclusive, limited-edition vinyl records.
“That energy of getting in the door and getting the super-rare, limited-edition titles, there’s only so many of each one, and that generates more than enough excitement," said Blair Elliot, who owns Siren Records.
Blair says the event will drop just 80 to 90 titles. There were up to 400 in the previous Record Store Day back in April. These are the ones that couldn't make it at that time, thanks to supply chain issues.
Blair and Heidi say hearing music is one thing. But including other senses like touching, seeing and even smelling is why folks are buying records.
The records are selling in record numbers thanks to the younger generation.
"Because they've grown up with almost exclusively a digital format, they want something tangible to hold, something that's going to last forever,” Heidi said.
Teens, like 18-year-old Shamira Rovira from Lansdale, listened to music on their phones at the shop, so they could pick out new records right on the spot.
"When I was like around 5, my grandma had her own record player, but it was one of the really old ones with the huge brass pieces to it. I always grew up around it and I just thought it was cool that I could have my own,” she said.
Matthew Kermis, also 18 and from Lansdale, said he’s fairly new to his vinyl collection.
"I don't have a lot, I'm still starting out, I think I have half a dozen. It feels a lot more like, real, like the crackling of the vinyl, just like, it feels more authentic,” he said.
Blair says some of his best sellers are newer music in vintage form.
"The Lady Gaga, Lana Del Ray, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, those artists and the fans of those artists are just very interested in buying vinyl,” Blair said.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.