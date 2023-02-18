PHILADELPHIA -- A Temple University police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Police said the officer was shot around 7 p.m. Saturday while trying to apprehend a suspect in a robbery of a convenience store.

The shooting happened near 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

The officer was on patrol at the time of the shooting.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted that he is "devastated for the family of officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community."

At last check, no arrests have been made.