PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | On Friday, June 11, the City of Philadelphia announced it will end the last two COVID-19 restrictions: the indoor mask mandate, and the 11 p.m. last call for restaurants.
People who got their final dose of COVID vaccine at least two weeks ago are considered fully vaccinated the city stated, and the Health Department no longer requires that they wear masks indoors or outdoors in most settings.
People who are not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated are still strongly recommended to wear masks indoors and outdoors when around others, but are no longer required to do so by Philadelphia, they say.
“For nearly fifteen months, the City of Philadelphia has had restrictions in place to protect each other, and I have no doubt that these restrictions saved countless lives,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “But Friday will be a day that we’ve all been looking forward to: getting back to doing the things that we love.”
“Due to the lowest new case counts that we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic, we are now excited to lift the last of the Safer-at-Home restrictions,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.
“Lifting the requirement for vaccinated people to wear masks indoors doesn’t mean that we are totally past COVID-19," Dr. Bettigole added. "Dozens of Philadelphians are still being diagnosed with COVID-19 every day, which means that more of us still need to get vaccinated.”
Due to ongoing risk, Philadelphia stated it will still require that masks be worn indoors in select settings, such as healthcare sites or hospitals.
The Health Department reports that an average of 53 cases of COVID-19 have been identified per day in June. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
