DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – A Bucks County high school theater club is hitting all the right notes.

The Central Bucks High School East Thespian Troupe is ready to "break a leg" for its upcoming performance of the musical classic, "Oklahoma."

The CB East Patriot Players spent their Sunday afternoon at the former Doylestown home of writer Oscar Hammerstein II. They turned the home into their own stage and performed their best numbers in costume.

“I think it's fair to say this is the most important private home in musical theater history," said Jaime Rogers, vice president of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center.

CB East student Keira Corcoran has been participating in theater since she was 6 years old.

“I was so excited to come to East and to be in Patriot Players… the shows we put on are just like Broadway level, they're fantastic," said Corcoran.

CB East Musical Director Sasha Eisenberg said this is no ordinary show.

“We're performing something that's right from our hometown and we're really proud of that," said Eisenberg. "The music is contagious…. And everyone just goes home still humming."

The students told 69 News the cast and crew rehearse almost every day.

“Well…. it has been very long hours … it’s been… it’s been substantial work.. but it’s been really, really fun work," said CB East Junior Conner Nace.

Student Eva Fiander says the school has a unique theater program.

"So being in this club, it's not just about the theatrer, we get to learn how to become better people in our time here," Fiander said.

The cast members toured the Hammerstein home farm, which is now a bed-and-breakfast for residents in the Doylestown area to enjoy.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has different ideas for the farm land looking ahead. The non-profit organization hopes to preserve the home with the goal of opening a future museum. Plans also include offering lectures, classes, and sound studios to further educate the community about Hammerstein's work.

“Our goal is to raise enough money to purchase this house, preserve it, and open it up as a museum so they can come and tour here like we did with the kids today," said Rogers.