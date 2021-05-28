PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | The return to 100% capacity at Citizens Bank Park is coming even sooner than most fans expected.
The City of Philadelphia announced on Friday that the seating capacity at Citizens Bank Park will increase to 100% starting with the Phillies' next home series, which begins Friday, June 4.
June 4 is Phillies' recognition of Lou Gehrig Day, and the game will be held against the Washington Nationals, team officials announced.
The increase to 100% seating capacity is taking place eight days earlier than what was previously announced, officials say, and will be in effect for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Officials also remind fans that tailgating will be permitted in the parking lots south of Pattison Avenue.
Fans are not required to wear masks while in the seating bowl and outdoor areas at Citizens Bank Park, the City stated. All fans must wear masks in indoor spaces however, including the Diamond Club, retail stores, elevators and restrooms.
Fans who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks at all times, which the City reminds people is consistent with guidelines established by the City of Philadelphia and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Tickets for all remaining games for the 2021 season are on sale on the team's website. All tickets will be available on mobile devices through the MLB Ballpark app.