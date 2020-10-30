The Bucks County Playhouse is back open again after months of no one to step foot on the stage. Performers say it's been a gift to share their gift once again.
"For the first time in probably seven months I had the jitters of going on stage for the first time that I haven't felt in seven months it feels like eons, it feels like 70 years," said playhouse performer Andrew Polec.
Polec hasn't been on stage since the pandemic began. He says performing via Zoom and livestream just isn't the same thing.
"This is starting to be revived in a safe and healthy way, it just ignites your soul and makes you wanna dance and sing and that's what we're doing right here on the stage," Polec said.
He says it feels like Christmas on Halloween. The sounds of the spooky season are exactly what's hitting the stage in the Rock n' Roll concert, the first since March.
"So it's three singers on stage so we created it kind of for this circumstance," said Producing Director Alexander Fraser.
The theatre seats 425, but only 70 are available with social distancing measures in place. All guests are required to wear a mask inside the building.
"We really feel like we are able to create a theatrical experience with the same safety protocols that you would feel if you were going to church or going shopping," Fraser said.
They say it's hard times like this when we should remember one thing.
"We have to feed our souls in addition to making sure they were kept safe," Fraser said.