DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - In Bucks County, the Doylestown community is mourning the loss of a recent high school graduate, who died in a boating accident over the weekend.

18-year-old Dominic Testani had just graduated high school early this past January, at Central Bucks High School West, the school district said, in a statement on its website.

The community is reeling after Testani died when a rowboat capsized around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, on Lake Henry in Wayne County.

According to the state police report, the two young men who were with him were able to make it to safety, with help from friends and first responders.

Robert Bannon, a father of one of the young men who had been with Testani, posted on Facebook that his son and others "struggled for their lives," as they hung on to the capsized boat "screaming for help, far from shore in the pitch black."

"By some miracle and by the grace of God," the dad writes, someone heard their screams.

First responders tell 69 News they arrived within minutes of getting the 911 call.

But Bannon credits a civilian with taking a canoe and pulling "two mostly unresponsive, purple, and frigid young men" from the freezing waters.

The police report says Testani's body was recovered nearly eight hours after he first went missing, in the water, by the Scott Township Dive Rescue Team.

Bannon writes "Dom was a kid who lived every single day to the fullest. The world is less without him."

Meanwhile, the Central Bucks School District writes in its statement, Testani, who was preparing to enter the military, was "a beloved friend, teammate, and classmate. We share in the loss with his family and stand ready to support everyone affected by this tragedy."

The school also noted the district Crisis Response Team would have supports for students, parents, staff, and faculty.

As for the other two young men who survived, Bannon writes, they're "doing better physically now. I imagine they will have a long road to recovery in other ways."

He adds, "Hold your children tight."

State police are investigating Testani's death.