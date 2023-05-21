PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - "We’re excited to see more of these dedications for deserving military members," said Leigh Bleam, Nephew of WWII Vet Albert LeRoy Angeny.

Bucks County native, Albert LeRoy Angeny, was a World War II Veteran.

He served our nation in the Pacific Theater, and was just in his early 20s when he lost his life in 1945. The ship he serving on was hit by a Japanese Kamikaze warplane. He was one of 95 sailors lost at sea that day.

“These are guys that sacrificed their lives for us and to be forgotten would be terrible," said Jim McComb with the Plumstead Township Veterans Committee 18.

It’s for that reason that Plumstead Township wants to honor them.

They’re dedicating five bridges in the area to veterans who are also Plumstead natives.

LeRoy Angeny being one of them.

“It was honor. We wouldn't be able to do it on our own. We didn't know how to put something together or who to contact," said Bleam.

The bridge, located between Landisville Road and Nottingham Way in Plumstead is now renamed as the ‘EM2 Albert LeRoy Angeny, USN Memorial Bridge.’

Family and friends came out to support this big day and to remember their loved one who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“I hope to attend those and support them the way they supported us. We’re very appreciative," said Bleam.