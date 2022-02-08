NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving that left another man dead.
A release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Tymere "Brady" Parker, 20, of Philadelphia was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and other related charges in the killing of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezua on Thanksgiving Day at his Arch Street Residence in Norristown.
Parker's arrest follows the arrest of two others related to the murder: Kevon Clarke, who was arrested on Dec. 13 and Savian Creary who was arrested on Jan. 24.
Authorities said members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau arrested Parker Tuesday morning at 7:30 at a residence in the 4600 block of Longshore Avenue in northeast Philadelphia. Parker attempted to flee out of the back, but deputy Marshals entered and arrested Parker without further incident.
They said Parker was in possession a 9mm ghost gun.
Norristown Police were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. on Nov. 25 to the 1100 block of Arch Street for a male shot. Police arrived to find Moctezuma unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was flown to Penn Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead. The victim, who was not involved in the shooting in any way, was sitting at the table eating Thanksgiving dinner when a single shot came through the window and struck him, the DA's office said.
A joint homicide investigation was launched by Montgomery County Detectives and Norristown Police. The investigation found that the shooting was connected to a dispute that happened at a Thanksgiving dinner party at the 100 block of Haws Avenue, where four individuals, Clarke, his girlfriend Jacqueline Brown and two others, were asked to leave following a dispute. Also involved in the dispute at the party was Creary, who is Brown’s ex-boyfriend, and Parker.
Detectives located seven .40 caliber fired cartridge cases, six 9 mm fired cartridge cases and one live round in the area of Basin and Arch Streets. The investigation determined through the use of two different surveillance videos and analysis of the bullet hole in the window that the shot fired into the Arch Street residence killing Pelaez Moctezuma came from Clarke’s shooting location. Two other males, believed to be Creary and Parker, are seen in the surveillance video running from the shooting scene.
All three men have been charged with first-degree murder.
Parker is also facing third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.
He will be held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.