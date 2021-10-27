It’s not as dramatic as the battle Logan Roy is fighting to keep control of his company in the popular HBO drama, Succession, but the real-life challenges that face GSK (Glaxo Smith Kline) CEO, Emma Walmsley, aren’t fantasy.
Activist hedge-funds Elliott Management and Bluestone Capital Management have been pushing hard for major changes at GSK, including Walmsley’s job.
Wednesday morning, Walmsley and GSK, which has facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., struck a positive blow when the company released its third quarter results. They were better than analysts expected and GSK raised its profit outlook for the year.
The plot, in a nutshell, is GSK has announced plans to create an independent Consumer Healthcare company in 2022 but the hedge-funds don’t believe Walmsley is up to that task and to re-invigorating the company’s drug pipeline as well.
GSK improved its EPS (earnings per share) guidance for the year and reconfirmed that it expects meaningful improvements in revenues and margins in 2022. Analysts approved and the company stock reached a seven-week high in mid-morning trading in London.
In a statement, Walmsley said: “GSK has delivered another quarter of strong business performance, with double-digit sales growth in Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines, increased momentum in Consumer Healthcare, and continued discipline on costs. This has allowed us to improve our full-year guidance and, alongside the progress in strengthening our R&D pipeline, reinforces our confidence in the outlook for a step-change in growth and performance in 2022 and beyond.”
2021 COVID-19 Activities
In the year to date, GSK had COVID-19 solution sales of £485 million including £352 million of pandemic vaccine adjuvant sales and £130 million of the treatment Xevudy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19. The contribution of these sales to year-to-date adjusted EPS was approximately 6%.
For the full year, the company anticipates that COVID-19 solutions will contribute approximately 7% to 9% to adjusted EPS (previously 4% to 6%) at constant exchange rates (CER). This reflects the success of contracting for Xevudy with binding agreements signed to date for the sale of more than 420,000 doses and more than an additional 220,000 doses reserved through other agreements.
Third Quarter Operating Performance
Group sales were £9.077 billion in the quarter, up 10% CER. Sales of COVID-19 solutions contributed approximately 2 percentage points to total growth in the quarter. Pharmaceutical sales in the quarter were £4.397 million, an increase of 10% above the previous year’s results. The increase was driven by strong growth in New Specialty products, partly offset by a decline in the Established Pharmaceuticals portfolio. Sales of Xevudy of £114 million contributed approximately 3 percentage points to total Pharmaceuticals growth in the quarter.
Vaccines sales grew 13% to £2.174 billion, primarily driven by higher Shingrix sales in the US and Europe and pandemic adjuvant sales. Unfavorable US prior period returns and rebates adjustments reduced overall Vaccines growth by approximately 3 percentage points. Vaccines sales excluding pandemic vaccines grew 8% to £2.079 billion.
Consumer Healthcare sales grew 8% to £2.506 million in the third quarter. Sales excluding brands divested/under review grew 10%. In the third quarter last year growth was adversely impacted by approximately 2 percentage points from the reversal of increased retailer stocking ahead of a systems cutover in North America.
Total operating profit was £1.938 billion in the quarter compared with £1.858 billion in 2020. Total operating margin was 21.4% and the adjusted operating margin was 31.7%. The increase in adjusted operating profit primarily reflected leverage of pandemic sales, strong growth in New and Specialty Products and favorable prior period returns and rebates adjustments in Pharmaceuticals, continued control of ongoing costs and benefits from continued restructuring.
Total EPS was 23.3pence, compared with 25.0pence in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS was 36.6pence, compared with 35.6p in the previous years’ third quarter.
2021 Guidance
GSK now expects 2021 adjusted EPS to decline by between 2% to 4%, excluding any contribution from COVID-19 solutions. Assuming no significant deterioration in healthcare systems and consumer trends, the company expects Pharmaceutical revenue for 2021 to grow in low-single digits (previously flat to low-single digits); Consumer Healthcare revenue for 2021 to grow at above market rates in the low to mid-single digits (excluding brands divested/under review).
According to GSK, in the third quarter of 2021, the surge in the Delta variant delayed the expected second half recovery in Shingrix prescriptions particularly in the US retail channel. Although recent US prescription trends for Shingrix are encouraging, the company now expects Vaccines revenue for 2021 to decline by mid-single digits (previously broadly flat) with Shingrix sales for the full year anticipated to broadly match the-year-to date sales performance (-11%) given the record quarterly sales comparison in the fourth quarter of 2020.
R&D Pipeline
GSK focuses on the science of the immune system, human genetics and advanced technologies to develop Vaccines and Specialty Medicines in four core therapeutic areas - Infectious Diseases, HIV, Oncology and Immunology/ Respiratory.
The company claims a robust late-stage R&D pipeline with many assets having the potential to be first-in-class or best-in-class, as well as offering significant strategic lifecycle opportunities. The late-stage pipeline will help deliver the sales ambition set by the Company for 2021-2026 and beyond.
The company’s R&D pipeline currently comprises 63 Vaccines and Specialty Medicines. Since the second quarter, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to recommend two doses of Shingrix for the prevention of shingles and its complications in adults 19 years of age and older who are or will be immunodeficient or immunosuppressed due to disease or therapy; the World Health Organization recommended a broader roll-out of the RTS,S/AS01e malaria vaccine to reduce childhood illness and deaths from malaria in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Jemperli in adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced solid tumours. However, as noted previously in the quarter, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany announced the termination of an agreement on bintrafusp alfa, a new cancer treatment, based on disappointing trial data.
GSK (NYSE: GSK), headquartered in London, U.K., consists of three global businesses that research, develop and manufacture pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products.