NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Thirteen people, including 11 teens, are charged with stealing nearly 100 guns in Montgomery and Bucks counties.

Some of those firearms already ended up at other crime scenes.

The Montgomery County District Attorney says the group responsible had two other burglaries planned, before getting caught.

"These were brazen burglaries," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

The first in the series of burglaries was in late-September at Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township. Investigators said the burglars drove a car that had just been stolen in Philadelphia.

Next in mid-November was Target World Gun Shop in New Britain Township. Surveillance video caught those crimes.

Days later, there was an attempted burglary at Continental Armory in Hatboro, which was interrupted when someone heard glass breaking and called 911. Less than a half hour later that same night, firearms were stolen from Tanners Sports Center in Warwick Township.

A total of 93 guns were stolen from the three stores. All of the burglaries happened in the middle of the night.

"We've only recovered 33, so 60 of these weapons are still out on the streets and the danger of this is exhibited by where we found three of the guns: armed robbery, homicide, shooting," said Steele. "These are in the hands of some very bad people."

Detectives say several of those charged are involved in "54th Street" gang activity in Philly and once the guns were stolen, they were quickly distributed.

The identities of nine teens charged in juvenile court, ages 14 to 17, aren't being made public. The others charged in adult court are 40-year-old Angel Mason, 16-year-old Elijah Terrell, 22-year-old Donte Purnell and 18-year-old Liv Hall, all of Philadelphia.

When asked if investigators think anyone else was involved, Steele said, "we were very successful in bringing these charges on this group. The investigation always continues."

The Berks County District Attorney confirms Purnell had previously pleaded guilty to strangulation and unlawful restraint charges, after being arrested in 2021.

Law enforcement says Purnell was released on $150,00 unsecured bail, Mason is free after posting bail, and Terrell and Hall remain behind bars.

"The bail determinations are left up to the court," said Steele. "What we can do is investigate this case and successfully bring these people to account."

Several local, county, state and federal agencies teamed up for the investigation. A preliminary hearing is set for February.