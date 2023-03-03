PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Earlier this week, 69 News introduced you to the longtime Lehigh Valley lawyer who collects thousands of orchids. Friday, we met him as he judged the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The Philadelphia Flower Show has just a handful of select judges from across the country. One of them is Hanover Township's own Dick Haber.

"We're at the Waldor exhibit," said Haber. "Behind us is actually the space station with various forms of orchids."

Haber is a pro at this.

"This exhibit which shows many genres of orchids was the best of show," said Haber about another exhibit. "The confirmation, the way it flows is what caught the judges' eye."

Haber has been judging flower shows for over 40 years. For him, Philly's at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is always a highlight.

"This is the first explosion of spring," said Haber.

"For almost 200 years, 200 years, the Philadelphia Flower Show has grown into the greatest and largest flower show in this country, and one of the top flower shows in the world," said Matt Rader, the president of the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society.

"Landscape designers, garden designers, floral artists, floral installations, anything plant, gardens, flowers that you can imagine is on display here in this big, beautiful, immersive space," said Seth Pearsoll, the creative director at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The show starts Saturday, but judges come a day early to give all different types of awards.

"This is a novice class," said Haber. "This is for people who never won a ribbon or it's their first time exhibiting at the flower show."

This year, Haber convinced his fellow judges to give every newbie an honorable mention, just because.

"My favorite part is all of it," said Haber. "It's like picking out the cutest baby in the baby parade. I would have great difficulty."

Organizers of the show expect 250,000 visitors. The show is March 4 through March 12.